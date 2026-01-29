The South Milwaukee Public Library could see significant changes depending on how voters decide on a ballot question this April.

Years of budget cuts have reduced hours and services, and now a funding referendum is on the ballot that could determine the library's future.

For Anne Borland, this library isn't optional. She's been coming here for more than 15 years, now with her granddaughter.

TMJ4 Anne Borland, South Milwaukee homeowner and library user



"This is where people meet and congregate. It's the heart of the city," Borland said.

"It's like a living entity in the community," Borland said.

But in the last six years, the library's budget has been cut by about 20%.

"We're only open two evenings a week," said Bethany Meyer, South Milwaukee Public Library director.

TMJ4 Bethany Meyer, Library Director at South Milwaukee Public Library



That means fewer hours for working families and fewer resources for people who rely on the library for basics.

"Not everyone can afford books," Borland said.

Damian Zaprzalka, a library user, has relied on the facility for various needs.

TMJ4 Damian Zaprzalka, Library user



"I was learning a language and doing research on cryptocurrency," Zaprzalka said.

This April, South Milwaukee voters will decide whether to restore library funding. The referendum would add $425,000 to the library budget — that is about $60 a year for an average $225,000 home.

Watch: Library users, homeowners weigh future of South Milwaukee Public Library

Library users, homeowners weigh future of South Milwaukee Public Library

Others in the community say they're cautious and want clearer guarantees on how much their property taxes could increase before voting, pointing to past referendums where tax increases ended up higher than expected.

If the referendum passes, the library would add hours, staff, and resources, bringing services back to pre-pandemic levels. If it fails, the library could cut hours even further and may have to close an additional day each week.

"I think they need to read the referendum carefully and make their decision. It's not just for themselves but for the community," Borland said.

Voters will decide the future of the library for the community moving forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip