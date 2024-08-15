Let's Talk Milwaukee! We listened to what is going on in your community and are ready for more

MILWAUKEE — Dozens showed up on Wednesday evening at Northcott Neighborhood House to share story ideas and their suggestions with the TMJ4 News team.

It was an open conversation that St. Marcus Center Street Campus K4 teacher Chardanay Hunt really enjoyed.

“I think it's really nice that we can actually talk to you guys about it and say what we need in our community and what we want for our kids in this community,” said Hunt.

There was no pressure to talk. Others were there to listen and learn about new ideas and issues up for discussion.

The goal was to connect as many community members as possible, like 105-year-old Ruth McNeely-Wells and her daughter Tracey. They got to sit down with downtown Milwaukee reporter Brendyn Jones.

“Everything is nice,” said Ruth. “It's really a nice place.”

It’s all about bringing together neighbors and some of your favorite TMJ4 News personalities to help build a stronger community.

“If we all come together, we can make a change, so I think it's very important,” said Hunt.

Keep an eye out for the next Let’s Talk event in Sheboygan.

