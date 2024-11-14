Leaf collection deadline extended to Dec. 1 for Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE — Still have leaves falling from your trees – or your neighbor's trees?

If you live in the city of Milwaukee, you’ve gotten a reprieve.

The deadline to rake your leaves into the street has been extended until the end of the day on Sunday, Dec. 1. The deadline was originally this Friday, but with the late leaf drop this fall, the city has granted extra time.

Why was the deadline extended?

The leaf rake-out period has been extended to provide residents additional time to rake leaves from trees that are experiencing a late leaf drop this year, according to the Department of Public Works (DPW.)

Jack Roper

The City’s leaf collection operations on average keep 15,000 tons of leaves per year out of Milwaukee's waterways and sewer system and instead allow the leaves to be converted to nutrient-rich compost.

For modest amounts of leaves, residents are encouraged to mow or mulch leaves on their property to add healthy organic matter to their lawns and gardens.

Tips for residents for a successful fall leaf collection

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a 1-foot gap between the leaves and the curb.

This gap helps ensure the equipment can collect as many leaves as possible while protecting the equipment from potential damage, and it helps prevent flooding by allowing more space for stormwater to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low-hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep the brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 286-CITY or request a brush collection online [milwaukee.gov] through November 30th.

After the collection deadline, take your leaves and yard debris to the Drop Off Centers [city.milwaukee.gov] for up to 6 cubic yards without fees.

To see where leaf crews are currently working and what routes are up next at, click this link Milwaukee.gov/Leaves.

DPW will also continue updating the map for the final collection after the rake-out deadline.

