Leaders from Milwaukee Rep, local Jewish organization team up to support families in need

MILWAUKEE — For 31 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater has ended every performance of A Christmas Carol with a heartwarming tradition: cast members ask audience members for donations that are then given to a local charity.

This year’s chosen charity is Jewish Family Services, an organization that provides support to families in need throughout the community.

I was there when Jenny from the Rep and Jenny from Jewish Family Services celebrated the generosity of the community, which is providing gifts for families in need this holiday season.

Behind the scenes at Milwaukee Rep, volunteers were busy wrapping presents for their “A Christmas Carol Families” program. The initiative aligns perfectly with the theater’s mission of creating positive change in the community.

“This goes right to our mission of creating positive change in the community, and when we’re doing a play like A Christmas Carol, what better show to be able to use the themes from that production of generosity and compassion over greed to make sure that we’re walking the walk as well when we are saying, ‘Hey community, we should be doing this,’ right? So this is one example of how we can create that change in the community as well,” said Jenny from Milwaukee Rep.

The donations collected from theatergoers will make a significant impact for families served by Jewish Family Services, which has been operating since 1867.

“It’s going to make such a huge difference. These are families facing the harshest of circumstances. We’ve been in existence since 1867, but this year we have such extreme need from all the families we serve,” said Jenny from Jewish Family Services.

Even small contributions from audience members attending the beloved Milwaukee holiday tradition add up to meaningful support for local families.

“To everyone who went to see A Christmas Carol, which is such a holiday tradition here in Milwaukee, and made a donation — maybe it was just $1 or a couple bucks here and there — it all adds up and really is community showing up for community,” I said.

“We’re so grateful to have been chosen this year, and to align our missions like this with the Rep is just a community outpouring of support that is going to go directly to benefit some people who will be very grateful,” said Jenny from Jewish Family Services.

The longstanding tradition demonstrates how the theater continues to give back to Milwaukee, extending the spirit of the holiday classic beyond the stage and into the community.

