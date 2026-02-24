Police: Suspicious package at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa not a threat

WAUWATOSA — Officials with the Wauwatosa Police Department say a suspicious package discovered outside of the Froedtert Hospital Tuesday morning was not a threat.
Police say officers responded around 9:00 a.m. to the hospital after receiving reports of a suspicious package.
They say after a thorough investigation, the package was determined not to be a threat.
The hospital stayed open during the incident, and patients and staff were directed to use the Specialty Clinics entrance.
Law enforcement cleared the scene around 12:00 p.m.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted the Wauwatosa Police Department during the investigation.
