Police: Suspicious package at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa not a threat

WAUWATOSA — Officials with the Wauwatosa Police Department say a suspicious package discovered outside of the Froedtert Hospital Tuesday morning was not a threat.

Police say officers responded around 9:00 a.m. to the hospital after receiving reports of a suspicious package.

They say after a thorough investigation, the package was determined not to be a threat.

The hospital stayed open during the incident, and patients and staff were directed to use the Specialty Clinics entrance.

Law enforcement cleared the scene around 12:00 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office assisted the Wauwatosa Police Department during the investigation.

