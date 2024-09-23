Latino Economical Summit opportunity for entrepreneurs to share knowledge

TMJ4's coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month continues!

We were there for the 8th Wisconsin Latino Economical Summit on Friday.

TMJ4's Tom Durian had a chance to chat with people like Dr. Nelson Soler, who says the event is a celebration of the business contributions Latinos make to the community. He says it's an opportunity for entrepreneurs to gain access to financial, social and human capital.

TMJ4 Dr. Nelson Soler is the President of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeast Wisconsin.

"Hispanic Heritage Month means a lot to us, recognizing the contributions of our culture businesses and individuals to the United States of America," Dr. Soler, the president of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeast Wisconsin, says. "In this area in southeastern Wisconsin we account for all the net population growth in the region. So we are migrating to Wisconsin we're supporting Wisconsin growth and economic prosperity."

