'Largest Sober Tailgate Ever' planned before Tuesday's Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — While some may think alcohol is just part of watching sports, local organizations are working to change the narrative. In celebration of National Recovery Month, The Phoenix and Marquette Recovery are hosting the "Largest Sober Tailgate Ever" before Tuesday's Brewers game against the Angels.

The event is part of MKE Recovery Night at the Brewers. The pregame will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at American Family Field. The event will include free food, non-alcoholic beverages, resource tables and games for the first 500 attendees.

“This event brings together more than a dozen Wisconsin organizations from Milwaukee to Green Bay to enjoy baseball and celebrate recovery," Byron Thompson, Senior Volunteer Manager with The Phoenix said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip