Large police presence reported near 107th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have blocked off a stretch of W. Silver Spring Drive between N. 103rd Street and N. 107th Street, with at least a dozen police cars diverting traffic in the area.

TMJ4 is at the scene, where yellow and red police tape is blocking off a section of the road. Red tape typically indicates there has been a death. No homes are inside the taped-off area — the focus appears to be on the roadway itself.

A tow truck was seen pulling a black car from the scene. Beyond that, there has been little movement from officers or vehicles in the area.

Milwaukee police are planning a press briefing regarding the incident at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

