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Large police presence on Water Street following reports of a fatal shooting

A large police presence was seen on late Saturday night on N Water Street in Milwaukee after police received reports of a deadly shooting in the popular nightlife area.
Fatal shooting Water St
TMJ4
Fatal shooting Water St
Posted

MILWAUKEE — A large police presence was seen on late Saturday night on N Water Street in Milwaukee after police received reports of a deadly shooting in the popular nightlife area.

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 that they were called to the seen.

Fatal shooting Water Street

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but have not heard back.

This is a developing story.

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