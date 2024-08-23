Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Large police presence near Sherman & Villard

Posted

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a significant police presence near a crash at Sherman and Villard.

The incident occurred Friday evening, August 23. Multiple police crews, and firefighters are on the scene.

IMG_9238 - Copy.jpg

It's unclear if anyone was injured, and what caused the crash. It appears at least four cars were involved in the crash.

IMG_9239 - Copy.jpg

TMJ4 is working to learn more information.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo