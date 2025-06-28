Large police presence near 91st and Orchard Saturday

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A large police presence can be seen near S. 91st St and W. Orchard St. in West Allis Saturday evening.

The West Allis Police Department (WAPD) and the West Allis Fire Department (WAFD) responded to the scene and have taped off the immediate area.

Kaylee Staral A large police presence can be seen near 91st and Orchard in West Allis Saturday evening.

TMJ4 reached out to the authorities for additional information and has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip