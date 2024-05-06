Large police presence near 107th and Good Hope Road Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News reporters are working to confirm details about a large police presence near 107th and Good Hope Road.

Police from several area agencies were on scene near I-41 and Good Hope on Sunday night. Police crime scene tape marked the area as investigators combed the area for evidence.

It's unclear why police were called to the scene.

TMJ4 has asked both Milwaukee Police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to confirm details about what they're investigating, but we are still waiting to hear back.

At around 11:45 p.m., the Medical Examiner's office told TMJ4's Kaylee Staral that their office was responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you updates as new information becomes available.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip