Large police presence in Milwaukee near 68th and Hope

TMJ4 is following a large police presence in Milwaukee near 68th and Hope.

Officers tell TMJ4's Megan Lee that a man has shut himself in his home on 68th. She can hear SWAT officers issuing commands on a loud speaker.

There are several large police vehicles on scene and officers have the area taped off.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about the situation. This story will be updated online and on air.

