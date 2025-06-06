Large police presence at 46th and Hampton in Milwaukee; ME called to location

MILWAUKEE — A large police response is currently underway at 46th and Hampton.

According to police service logs, officers are responding to two shooting scenes on Hampton Avenue. The first at 46th Street and a second at 69th Street.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has been called to both locations, which means there have been confirmed fatalities.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 online and on air for updates.

