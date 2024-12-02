Large fire consumed building on N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr. Sunday night

MILWAUKEE — Flames spat out of the second-story windows and through the roof of a mixed-use building on the 3000 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Sunday.

Multiple Milwaukee Fire Department crews worked to put out the fire, spraying water from ladders into the windows and through the roof of the building.

The fire reached a second alarm level, according to the MFD. This means the fire needed additional engines and potentially another chief to help manage the scene.

Even after the flames subsided, smoke still filled the street and the winter-chilled breath of the firefighters was almost invisible in the haze.

The crews hacked what appeared to be metal covers off the windows to get better access to the fire as released water rushed down the side of the building and onto the street.

Flames are no longer visible in the building. According to MFD, crews will be on the scene for a while to make sure the fire is completely out.

There were no injuries, according to MFD.

