Large fire broke out at scrap yard on W Bruce St Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Authorities responded to reports of a large scrap metal fire on the 1600 block of W. Bruce St. Sunday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the call just before 4 p.m., according to the department's calls for service.

Mark Wirtz Authorities responded to a large fire at a scrap yard on Bruce St. Sunday.

Billowing smoke could be seen behind Potawatomi Casino Hotel on the TMJ4 Marquette Weather Camera at the time of the fire. According to viewers, the smoke could be seen from New Berlin and along I-94.

Mollie O'Neil Authorities responded to reports of a large scrap metal fire Sunday.

MFD said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

