Large fire broke out at scrap yard on W Bruce St Sunday

Authorities responded to a large fire on Bruce St at a scrap yard Sunday evening.
MILWAUKEE — Authorities responded to reports of a large scrap metal fire on the 1600 block of W. Bruce St. Sunday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the call just before 4 p.m., according to the department's calls for service.

Billowing smoke could be seen behind Potawatomi Casino Hotel on the TMJ4 Marquette Weather Camera at the time of the fire. According to viewers, the smoke could be seen from New Berlin and along I-94.

MFD said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

