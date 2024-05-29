Lane closures on I-41 SB near W. Cold Spring Road due to a crash

The outer lanes of I-41 southbound are closed near W. Cold Spring Road. That's near Greenfield.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling a crash there. Deputies say it happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is estimating the closure will last around two hours. .

