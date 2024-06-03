Lanes reopened on I-43 NB near National after crash related closure

The two left lanes of I-43 northbound are now reopened. They were closed due to a crash.

It appears to have involved a school bus. WisDOT says the crash happened around 6:30 Monday morning.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reopened the highway in about an hour.



