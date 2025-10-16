Lakeside Pub and Grill closes indefinitely after early morning fire

CUDAHY, Wis. — Lakeside Pub and Grill announced that it will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out at its restaurant early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant near Swift and Layton in Cudahy around 6 a.m. for a report of smoke in the area and were quickly able to extinguish a fire found in one area of the restaurant.

The attic, however, proved more challenging.

“The fire we were able to see, we were able to knock down pretty efficiently, but the attic spaces and stuff like that, there’s a lot of material on the ceiling that we were trying to deal with,” Justin Piper, battalion chief with the Cudahy Fire Department, explained.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, something the restaurant said in a post on Facebook that they are incredibly “grateful for.”

The extent of the damage to the restaurant is unclear; however, the restaurant said it would require them to close their doors until further notice.

The fire comes just months after the pub put up a memorial in honor of fallen Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder, who frequented the pub when he was off duty.

