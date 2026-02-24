Lakefront Brewery Spelling Bee Showdown to support MPS classrooms - How you can help

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — In early March, Lakefront Brewery will host the Spelling Bee Showdown to raise funds and supplies for Milwaukee Public Schools.

Last year, the Lakefront Spelling Bee helped raise funds for Riverwest Elementary’s new playground.

This year's Showdown is a blend of a spelling bee and trivia, with teams competing for Lakefront gift cards while supporting MPS classrooms.

The brewery will be donating 10% of food and beverage sales to the cause. Patron donation opportunities will also be available the week of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring gently used school supplies.

This effort will help fulfill local teachers' requests for monetary and physical needs within their classrooms. Collected supplies will be hand-delivered to the schools.

The competition kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on March 9. Limited reservations are available and highly recommended to ensure tables for teams. Winners of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place will receive $50, $25, and $15 gift cards, respectively.

