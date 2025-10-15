Lakefront Brewery hosts eighth annual National Cheese Curd Day celebration

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery is marking National Cheese Curd Day Wednesday by frying up three potential 2026 “curd of the month” flavors and inviting teams to compete in a stretchy cheese curd pull during its eighth annual celebration from 2 to 9 p.m.

Since 2013, Lakefront Brewery has been producing award-winning fried cheese curds, churning out over 60,000 orders in a calendar year.

During Wednesday's celebration, the brewery will be offering 3 specialty flavors that could be potential Curd of the Month options in 2026. The options include: Chicken N’ Waffle Curds, French Onion Curds and Caramel Apple Cheesecake Curds.

To festivities will also include a Cheese Curd Pull Competition. Teams of two are invited to choose the stretchiest” curd from the basket, step up to the pull markers, and test your dexterity against a field of other competitors.

The team with the longest cheese curd string from each contest will receive 2 $15 gift cards from Lakefront Brewery.

The event is free to enter. Teams should sign up at the entrance.

