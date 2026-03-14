Kopp's Frozen Custard - Greenfield temporarily closed due to ongoing power outage from Friday wind storm

GREENFIELD — According to a post on the Kopp's Frozen Custard - Greenfield Facebook page, the restaurant is closed due to an ongoing power outage from Friday's wind storm.

The restaurant's post goes on to say that "sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time."

Kopp's says it will share updates as soon as it has a better idea to when it's Greenfield location will reopen.

Kopp's did say that its Brookfield and Glendale locations are open and operating as usual.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip