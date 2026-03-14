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Kopp's Frozen Custard - Greenfield temporarily closed due to ongoing power outage from Friday wind storm

Kopp’s Frozen Custard's new flavor "Song Sung Blueberry"
Kopp’s Frozen Custard
Kopp’s Frozen Custard's new flavor "Song Sung Blueberry"
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GREENFIELD — According to a post on the Kopp's Frozen Custard - Greenfield Facebook page, the restaurant is closed due to an ongoing power outage from Friday's wind storm.

The restaurant's post goes on to say that "sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this time."

Kopp's says it will share updates as soon as it has a better idea to when it's Greenfield location will reopen.

Kopp's did say that its Brookfield and Glendale locations are open and operating as usual.

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