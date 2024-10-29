Kitten rescued from pipe finds forever home

The story of a stray kitten stuck in a drain pipe is starting a new chapter.

TMJ4 first met piper the kitten after community members and rescue organization, Chained Dogs MKE, spent days working to free her from a Milwaukee home's underground drain pipe.

On Monday, she finally met her new forever family.

"She was just so cute and something clicked and I just fell in love with her," said Kathleena Gomez.

Gomez was one of the many anxious eyes watching Piper's rescue unfold in real time.

"I just started watching and I got invested into it," she told TMJ4.

When she saw Piper was saved safely, her and her partner Matt Tess immediately put their names in the hat to give her a new home.

While Piper took some time to grow up in her foster home, Chained Dogs MKE was also able to rescue her stray brother, Pops.

"We talked and we were like there's no way we can keep them apart," Gomez said.

That's how the two stray siblings found their way into Gomez and Tess's arms.

TMJ4

"It makes me extremely happy," said Tess. "They're very special cats and we want to give them everything that they deserve."

It was a full circle moment for Chained Dogs staff member, Janelle Westbrook, who pulled Piper out of the drain all those weeks ago.

"Going from a pipe to this? It's great," said Westbrook. "It's super exciting that they get to go to their forever home, together also."

Westbrook says these moments show why the work they do is so important.

"We're just an organization who's trying to help where we can."

Now that all the action is over, this brother and sister duo can focus on their new lives with their new family.

