'Kind of the last-minute reminder' Franklin resident uses projected snowfall as winter preparedness reminder

FRANKLIN — The Thursday morning forecast is a good reminder to be prepared as we head into colder months in southeast Wisconsin.

That’s exactly what Franklin resident Gabriel Wheeler did Wednesday night.

"Kind of the last-minute reminder, got to get a snow scraper,” Wheeler said.

TMJ4 ran into Wheeler outside the Ace Hardware store in Franklin. He didn’t want a rude awakening Thursday morning with a frozen windshield.

"It was just a matter of, alright, I need to get one, and I figured I'd splurge a little bit. It was seven bucks more,” Wheeler said.

He wants everyone to get their cars ready for winter sooner rather than later.

"Make sure you’ve got snow scrapers in the car, de-icer, make sure your AC is running so you can properly defrost your car, coats, gloves, all that,” Wheeler explained.

TMJ4 did reach out to a few Street Departments in the area, and many were closed for the day. However, a spokesperson with Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works said they are prepared for Thursday’s snowfall.

