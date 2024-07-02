Kayakers concerned about safety after multiple rescues on the Milwaukee River

TMJ4's Gideon Verdin visited Grafton's Lime Kiln Park to assess the conditions of the Milwaukee River himself after a series of kayak rescues raised safety concerns.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 11:55 a.m., deputies received a report of kayakers in distress on an island in the Milwaukee River near Manchester Drive in the Town of Grafton.

A 38-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, and their 2-year-old child from Mequon were kayaking down the Milwaukee River when their kayaks overturned. All three were separated from their kayaks and became stranded on an island in the river. The child was wearing a life jacket, and neither were the adults, though they had life jackets with them at the time.

A water rescue operation was conducted, and all three individuals were safely brought back to shore. The Grafton Police Department, Saukville Police Department, Ozaukee County Emergency Management, and the Ozaukee County Drone Team assisted with the incident.

This was the second water rescue to occur on the same stretch of the Milwaukee River in Grafton within two days.

The previous incident occurred on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 2:36 p.m. when the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two kayakers in distress on an island in the Milwaukee River near Heather Court in Grafton.

A 49-year-old man and his 16-year-old son from Grafton were kayaking when their kayaks overturned. Both were wearing life jackets. They became separated from their kayaks and were stranded on an island. A water rescue was conducted, and both individuals were safely brought back to shore.

In both incidents, the kayakers entered the Milwaukee River from Lime Kiln Park in Grafton, and their kayaks overturned near Manchester Drive. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office urges kayakers to avoid using this stretch of the Milwaukee River until water levels subside and conditions improve.

I spoke with Avy Fredrichs of Milwaukee Kayak, a couple celebrating a birthday by kayaking, and two local fishermen about staying safe on the water.

"It's a lot higher than it normally is; we've never seen it this high," says Gavin Halula, a fisherman from Grafton.

After a morning of fishing, friends Gavin Halula and Gavin Neyhard told me they wouldn't dare get in the water.

"If you're the best, fastest swimmer in the world, you wouldn't make it out," says Halula.

The most recent rescues involved extremely rapid water conditions and downed trees and debris, making navigation difficult. One of the rescues included two adults and a 2-year-old child; the child was wearing a life jacket, but the adults were not.

"This is called a life jacket for a reason; everyone should have one on," says Avy Fredrichs of Milwaukee Kayak.

TMJ4 A couple takes a kayak safety lesson before hitting the water.

Avy was training a couple on kayak safety before they headed out on the river.

"It's my birthday, just trying to find something fun to do," says Peter Preston, a local kayaker from Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Peter Preston checks out a life jacket before hitting the water.

Fun indeed, but not to be taken lightly.

"We're not trying to prove anything; we're just here to have a good time, stay safe, and make it back in one piece," says Preston.

"This is the first tool for keeping you safe on the river. A life jacket is going to help you whether or not you're a great swimmer," says Fredrichs.

Thankfully, everyone in Grafton was rescued safely, but as the holiday approaches, Avy has some tips to remember when kayaking.

"Before you head out on the river, let someone know your float plan. Let them know when you're going to start your kayak and where you plan on ending, so someone on land knows where you are and can help in an emergency situation," says Fredrichs.

"Getting those calls for families is just heartbreaking, knowing their family got stuck. A lot of times, it's so traumatic that they don't even want to touch water," says fisherman Gavin Neyhard of Grafton.

All experienced kayakers tell me that a life jacket is a must, but your eyes can be your best defense.

"You should be reading the river before you go out, and if it looks really choppy and there is a lot of debris in the water, that is a risk!" says Fredrichs.

Gavin Neyhard agrees it's far too risky right now to kayak.

"Besides kayaking, I think fishing is a great option right now. If you throw a worm out, you'll probably get something to bite, just don't get too close to the water and be safe," says Neyhard.

