'Just hope it makes a difference': Travelers react to new airline refund rule

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new rules Wednesday when it comes to refunds for passengers whose flights are significantly delayed or canceled.

Under the new rule, airlines must promptly and automatically refund travelers when flights are significantly changed or canceled. Refunds must also be given if there is a significant delay in the arrival of checked bags.

Tom Carmony is no stranger to issues with delayed flights.

"There's usually not a whole lot of recourse," said Carmony.

The D.O.T. says it received a significant number of complaints against airlines and ticket agents for refusing to provide or delaying refunds over the last four years.

When TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister broke the news to Tom about the new rule, he thought it could really help him and other fliers.

"Sometimes I realize it's inevitable with the weather and so forth...but, hopefully, it will help the on-time percentage," said Carmony.

Prior to this rule, airlines were permitted to set their own standards for what kind of flight changes warranted a refund. Refund policies have usually differed from airline to airline.

Just last week, frequent traveler Jackie Adamec experienced this firsthand. A flight that should've been 45 minutes from Chicago to St. Louis was significantly delayed. Had the new rule been in place, she would've gotten an automatic refund.

"I think they'll make airlines really think about the policies and procedures of what they're doing, and now that they have a little bit of ownership in that part, I think that they'll make some better decisions about traveling," said Adamec.

The D.O.T. defines a significant delay as when a flight is delayed by more than three hours domestically or six hours internationally.

"I feel like, as a consumer, that gives me a little bit more reassurance that I'll be able to recoup some funds in the case of, you know, something that happens that is out of my control," said Matt Brune, flying home to Milwaukee.

Ticket agents and airlines must provide full refunds in cash or the original payment method used to make the purchase. This means they cannot use vouchers, travel credits, or other forms of compensation unless the passenger chooses to accept that alternative.

Travelers will also be able to get refunds if airlines fail to provide extra services for things like Wi-Fi, seat selection, and in-flight entertainment.

Airlines and ticket agents must issue those refunds within seven business days if you pay by credit card or 20 calendar days if you pay by another method.

Learn more about all of the changes by clicking here.