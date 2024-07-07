Juneteenth Summer Concert Series continues with performance by Christopher's Projects

MILWAUKEE — The Juneteenth Cultural Music Series continued for another weekend, this time featuring a performance by Christopher's Projects.

The band, led by saxophonist Christopher Pipkins, has jammed and performed for fans for over 20 years. Now, they brought their talent to Clinton and Bernice Rose Park to celebrate Juneteenth with the Summer Cultural Music Series.

Fred Collier, entertainment director of the concert series, sat down with TMJ4's Steve Chamraz and Susan Kim to discuss the festivities.

"It is an extension of Juneteenth," Collier said in the interview. "That is why we wanted to keep the cultural side of it in the title. Our culture has many different levels, but the music behind it is a story in itself."

This will be the third year the music series has run in Milwaukee. The first performance on June 22 was canceled due to weather but the series continued strong on the second weekend with a performance by Sheryl YoungBlood.

The music series will run every Saturday until August 31 at Clinton and Bernice Rose Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Next up on July 13 is Shonn Hinton and Shotgun.

Schedule:

• July 13, 2024 | Shonn Hinton & Shotgun

• July 20, 2024 | Mike Wheeler

• July 27, 2024 | Adi Armour

• August 3, 2024 | Ivan Singh

• August 10, 2024 | New Orleans Beau

• August 17, 2024 | Jamiah Rogers

• August 24, 2024 | Brandye Phillips

• August 31, 2024 | Gospel Edition

