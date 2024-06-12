‘Juneteenth Summer Cultural Music Series’ returns for Juneteenth Celebrations

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth celebration returns next week!

Along with it returns a summer cultural music series that runs until August. It's held every Saturday from June 22, through August 31 at Clinton & Bernice Rose Park from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The first concert will be put on by the Nublu Band featuring Carlise Guy on June 22.

Fred Collier, entertainment director of the summer concert series, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to talk about the summer concert series that kicks off following the Juneteenth day celebration; watch the full interview above.

Volunteers needed

Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth Day parade and celebration is one week away. The Northcott neighborhood house still needs volunteers. They need help with traffic control and tearing down afterward. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer.

You can register in person at Northcott Neighborhood House.

How you can watch

tmj4 is proud to once again broadcast this year's parade.

You can watch live on Wednesday, June 19th at 9 a.m.

