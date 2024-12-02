Judge grants defense's motion to delay Maxwell Anderson homicide trial

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge on Monday granted the defense's motion to delay proceedings in the Maxwell Anderson homicide trial.

In their motion to adjourn, the defense argued they needed more time for a forensic expert to recover data from Anderson's phone, which they say contains an alibi for Anderson. The defense told the judge they expect the expert to be done with that task in about a month.

The state objected to the motion to adjourn, arguing they were ready for the scheduled December 9 start of the trial, and that the defense was asking for a full forensic image of the phone's data, which is not allowed under the search warrant.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Laura Crivello called the discovery process in the trial a "mess" and granted the defense's motion to adjourn, which will delay the trial by several months.

A scheduling conference was set for February 10, with the new jury trial date beginning on May 27.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in relation to the death of 19-year-old Sade Robinson.

Prosecutors say Anderson killed and then dismembered Robinson after a first date in early April, when she was reported missing.

