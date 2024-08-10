Jordan Love throws long TD pass on Green Bay's 3rd play, Packers down Browns 23-10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jordan Love made the most of limited playing time, throwing a 65-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks on Green Bay's third play as the Packers rolled to a 23-10 exhibition win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension at the start of training camp last month, completed both pass attempts in his one series on the field. Sean Clifford replaced the 25-year-old Love.

The Packers have faith in Love following in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers to continue Green Bay's lineage of great quarterbacks. He led the Packers to 10-9 record last season in his first year as a starter.

On Green Bay's first possession, Love waited for Wicks to get behind safety Ronnie Hickman before hitting him in stride for an easy, quick-strike score.

A fifth-round pick from Virginia last year, Wicks came on strong at the end of his rookie season, scoring four TDs in a three-game stretch before being blanked in the divisional playoff loss to San Francisco.

While the Packers got Love some work, the Browns rested starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is coming off right shoulder surgery.

Watson has thrown almost every day in camp and appears to be on track to start the Sept. 8 season opener against Dallas. But the Browns are remaining cautious with Watson, who has been limited to just 12 games in his first two seasons with Cleveland.

Backup QB Jameis Winston started for the Browns and played just one series. He went 4 of 5 for 30 yards.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski chose to sit many of his starters, including star defensive end Myles Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, wide receiver Amari Cooper and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur took a different approach, choosing to give many of his starters at least some playing time.

THE OTHER QBS

Clifford may have solidified his spot as Green Bay's No. 2 QB, completing 10 of 19 passes for 111 yards. The former Penn State standout attempted just one pass as a rookie in 2023.

Seventh-round pick Michael Pratt went 5 of 7 for 46 yards.

One of Cleveland's few bright spots was Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He went 14 of 18 for 134 yards. Thompson-Robinson, who made three starts as a rookie last season, is battling Tyler Huntley for the No. 3 job.

