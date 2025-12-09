Jingle Bus brings holiday cheer to downtown Milwaukee with new warming house location

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's beloved Jingle Bus holiday lights tour is back for another season, offering families a cozy way to experience downtown's festive decorations while learning about the city's history and landmarks.

The 40-minute tour through downtown Milwaukee has become a seasonal favorite, now featuring a brand new warming house location at Red Arrow Park in the heart of downtown. Each ticket includes a free cup of cocoa and warm cookie from Bigby Coffee.

"We're in the heart of downtown at Red Arrow Park, and this is our brand new warming house location, and we're so excited," said Isabel Ullrich, with Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21.

Sandra Dempsey

The comfortable coach bus takes passengers around the city to see holiday lights while guides narrate information about Milwaukee's landmarks along the way. For Shaina, who has been riding the Jingle Bus for 15 years, the experience never gets old.

"I love that it's a comfy coach bus that takes you around to see the lights, and they narrate as you're going by the landmarks in Milwaukee," Shaina said.

The Jingle Bus operates Friday through Sunday throughout the holiday season. Since 2018, the tour has offered special Spanish-language tours on Sundays, led by Sandra Dempsey, to better serve Milwaukee's Latino community.

"It was a great addition from Milwaukee downtown to include and incorporate something new and different for the Latino community," Sandra said. "We do them in Spanish, so we also get to say some jokes in Spanish, so it's been really fun for the Latinos to come and actually enjoy downtown in their own language."

Sandra emphasized that the Jingle Bus serves as more than just entertainment – it's an educational experience that helps families learn about their city while establishing new traditions.

"Jingle Bus is a great way to establish a tradition with your family, right? Getting to know Milwaukee downtown," Sandra said. "Some people don't know some facts or history about Milwaukee. So coming to the Jingle bus tour helps them to understand more like what is the city about, what the city offers, so it's been a great way for families to come, learn more about Milwaukee, and do it in their own language."

