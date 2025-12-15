MILWAUKEE — Jelly Roll is coming to Summerfest.

The four-time Grammy-nominated, Nashville native rapper will headline the festival’s final day on Saturday, July 4, 2026, with special guest Tyler Hubbard at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Summerfest officials announced Monday.

His performance will also serve as his official debut at “The Big Gig.”

Watch: Jelly Roll to headline final day of Summerfest 2026

Roll topped the Billboard 200 all-genre chart with his 2024 album, Beautifully Broken, which also earned him his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard Country Albums chart. The album featured his No. 1 songs “I Am Not Okay,” which was nominated for a Grammy, and “Liar,” which dominated the country chart for six straight weeks.

Beautifully Broken followed his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, which made history as the biggest country debut on the Billboard Consumption Chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and in the top three on the Billboard 200.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com. They can also be purchased in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater box office.

Each ticket purchased includes admission to the festival on the day of the show.

