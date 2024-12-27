JCC to host Menorah Lighting in Whitefish Bay to welcome third night of Hanukkah

VILLAGE OF WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Harry & Rose Samson Family JCC is hosting a menorah lighting ceremony outside Yellow Wood in Whitefish Bay.
The event, led by the JCC’s leadership team, will include the menorah lighting, blessings for the third night of Hanukkah, and a welcome to Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath.
The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. outside Yellow Wood at 401 E. Silver Spring Drive in Whitefish Bay. The JCC partnered with Yellow Wood to make the event possible.
Public menorah lightings are a central Hanukkah tradition, symbolizing Jewish pride and shining a light on anti-Semitism, according to a JCC spokesperson.
The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge will also be illuminated as a menorah each night ofHanukkah in partnership with Light the Hoan.
For more information about Hanukkah programs in the area, click here.
