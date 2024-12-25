Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

The Hoan Bridge to light up as a Menorah each night of Hanukkah: Here's what you should know

In 2024, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and ends at sundown on Thursday, Jan. 2.
Light the Hoan
TMJ4
The Hoan Bridge Friday evening.
Light the Hoan
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge will be illuminated as a menorah each night of Hanukkah for the next week, in partnership with Light The Hoan.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation invites everyone to light their menorahs alongside them. The bridge lighting symbolizes the Federation’s commitment to being a guiding light for those in need, according to organizers.

Hanukkah Explainer
FILE - An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a menorah on the third eve of Hanukkah, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. On eight consecutive nightfalls, Jews gather with family and friends to light one additional candle in the menorah candelabra. They do so to commemorate the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BC, after a small group of Jewish fighters liberated it from occupying foreign forces. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

RELATED:
-Learn more about The Milwaukee Jewish Federation.
-Learn more about Light the Hoan.
-See a list of Hanukkah events in the Milwaukee area.

“From providing statewide security for Jewish institutions to offering aid to those in crisis around the world, supporting the Milwaukee Jewish Federation this Hanukkah helps empower programs that uplift lives,” the organizers said. “We invite everyone in the Milwaukee area to join us and enjoy this meaningful light display on the Hoan.”

Light the Hoan
The Hoan Bridge Friday evening.

The Jewish holiday begins today, Dec. 25, and runs until Jan. 2.

Here are the candle-lighting times for Hanukkah 2024:

  • Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the Shamash (helper candle) and first candle of the menorah
  • Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the second candle
  • Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. – Early lighting for Shabbat and lighting of the third candle
  • Dec. 28–31 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the next four candles
  • Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the eighth and final candle

To learn more about this and other Hanukkah programs in the area, visitMilwaukeeJewish.org/Hanukkah.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones