The Hoan Bridge to light up as a Menorah each night of Hanukkah: Here's what you should know

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge will be illuminated as a menorah each night of Hanukkah for the next week, in partnership with Light The Hoan.
The Milwaukee Jewish Federation invites everyone to light their menorahs alongside them. The bridge lighting symbolizes the Federation’s commitment to being a guiding light for those in need, according to organizers.
“From providing statewide security for Jewish institutions to offering aid to those in crisis around the world, supporting the Milwaukee Jewish Federation this Hanukkah helps empower programs that uplift lives,” the organizers said. “We invite everyone in the Milwaukee area to join us and enjoy this meaningful light display on the Hoan.”
The Jewish holiday begins today, Dec. 25, and runs until Jan. 2.
Here are the candle-lighting times for Hanukkah 2024:
- Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the Shamash (helper candle) and first candle of the menorah
- Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the second candle
- Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. – Early lighting for Shabbat and lighting of the third candle
- Dec. 28–31 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the next four candles
- Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the eighth and final candle
To learn more about this and other Hanukkah programs in the area, visitMilwaukeeJewish.org/Hanukkah.
