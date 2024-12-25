The Hoan Bridge to light up as a Menorah each night of Hanukkah: Here's what you should know

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Daniel M. Hoan Memorial Bridge will be illuminated as a menorah each night of Hanukkah for the next week, in partnership with Light The Hoan.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation invites everyone to light their menorahs alongside them. The bridge lighting symbolizes the Federation’s commitment to being a guiding light for those in need, according to organizers.

Sebastian Scheiner/AP FILE - An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a menorah on the third eve of Hanukkah, at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2009. On eight consecutive nightfalls, Jews gather with family and friends to light one additional candle in the menorah candelabra. They do so to commemorate the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem in the 2nd century BC, after a small group of Jewish fighters liberated it from occupying foreign forces. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, File)

RELATED:

-Learn more about The Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

-Learn more about Light the Hoan.

-See a list of Hanukkah events in the Milwaukee area.

“From providing statewide security for Jewish institutions to offering aid to those in crisis around the world, supporting the Milwaukee Jewish Federation this Hanukkah helps empower programs that uplift lives,” the organizers said. “We invite everyone in the Milwaukee area to join us and enjoy this meaningful light display on the Hoan.”

TMJ4 The Hoan Bridge Friday evening.

The Jewish holiday begins today, Dec. 25, and runs until Jan. 2.

Here are the candle-lighting times for Hanukkah 2024:

Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the Shamash (helper candle) and first candle of the menorah

– Lighting of the Shamash (helper candle) and first candle of the menorah Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the second candle

– Lighting of the second candle Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. – Early lighting for Shabbat and lighting of the third candle

– Early lighting for Shabbat and lighting of the third candle Dec. 28–31 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the next four candles

– Lighting of the next four candles Jan. 1 at 6 p.m. – Lighting of the eighth and final candle

To learn more about this and other Hanukkah programs in the area, visitMilwaukeeJewish.org/Hanukkah.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip