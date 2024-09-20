Watch Now
Jamming for Jimmy: Celebrating the life of Journalist James Foley

The BoDeans will headline a celebration of the life and sacrifice of American journalist James "Jim" Foley at the Pabst Theater.

All proceeds from the concert will support the James W Foley Legacy Foundation, the James W Foley Archives at Marquette University and Marquette's Center for Peacemaking.

The Thriftones and The Predictors will open the show — both bands feature multiple Marquette alumni.

Click here for more information on tickets and pricing.

