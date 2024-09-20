Jamming for Jimmy: Celebrating the life of Journalist James Foley

The BoDeans will headline a celebration of the life and sacrifice of American journalist James "Jim" Foley at the Pabst Theater.

All proceeds from the concert will support the James W Foley Legacy Foundation, the James W Foley Archives at Marquette University and Marquette's Center for Peacemaking.

The Thriftones and The Predictors will open the show — both bands feature multiple Marquette alumni.

Click here for more information on tickets and pricing.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip