Jamaica hurricane relief fundraiser being held at Pourman's on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser Wednesday night to help Jamaica recover from Hurricane Melissa, which devastated the country last month.
Pourmans on Water Street will donate 10% of sales from 8 p.m. until closing Wednesday, Nov. 5, to support rebuilding efforts in Jamaica. The fundraiser is organized by Pretty Girls Are Educated, a local youth mentorship program.
In addition to the sales donation, Pourmans is accepting donations of personal hygiene items, first aid kits, bedding and non-perishable foods. These supplies will be sent to Jamaica in the coming days.
Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica last month, causing significant damage across the country.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
