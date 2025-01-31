'I've been targeted': MPS teacher alleges she was suspended without pay for sharing immigration resources

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher is back in the classroom after she alleges she was suspended for providing immigration resources to families in her class.

Alondra Garcia tells TMJ4’s Megan Lee that the topic of immigration is talked about in her 2ndgrade classroom at Allen-Field Elementary School.

TMJ4

"Immigration is a very open topic in my classroom and kids feel very welcome and very safe,” Garcia explained.

A safe haven for her students and their families is the environment she wants to foster.

"I want to give back the same way my teachers gave to my parents essentially and I want to be that teacher,” Garcia said.

That's why she reached out to her parents back in November about resources that undocumented families might need.

"I've been targeted simply for giving vital resources to our immigrant families. And because it escalated to a one-day suspension without pay."

Watch: MPS teacher alleges she was suspended for sharing immigration resources

MPS teacher alleges she was suspended without pay for sharing immigration resources

Garcia said she was told she violated a school policy.

“It was deemed a political message, it had political undertones and implications the message I had sent to my parents,” Garcia said.

She spent her suspension yesterday rallying with community members outside of the school.

"Her being suspended is kind of sad because you know what I think she just did the right stuff,” Allen-Field parent, Keila Moreno said.

TMJ4

Moreno's son is in Garcia's class.

"I think what she did was just trying to prepare her students and also the parents. Because there [are] a lot of parents out there that don't know anyone else but their families. And they're not informed or sometimes we don't know where to look for the information,” Moreno explained,” Moreno explained.

MPS sent the following statement about the situation:

"MPS recognizes the uncertainty many of our families and staff may be experiencing as communications and tensions rise nationwide regarding immigration laws. During this time, MPS remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students and staff. MPS has been a safe haven for students and families of any immigration status since 2017 and will continue to be a support to all of our families."

