Ivan Singh to headline free Saturday concert at Clinton and Bernice Rose Park

MILWAUKEE — It's time for another Saturday of free music at Clinton and Bernice Rose Park. As part of the Summer Cultural Music Series, musician Ivan Singh will take the stage as the headliner on Saturday, August 3rd.

Singh is originally from Argentina and now lives in Chicago. He's toured the world with artists like Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, and Kingfish Ingram. Everywhere he goes, he brings his homemade four-string guitar.

Andrea Williams caught up with Singh to talk about his unique blend of salsa and the blues.

The Summer Cultural Music Series takes place every Saturday from 2pm - 6pm at Clinton and Bernice Rose Park. Below is the full list of headliners.

