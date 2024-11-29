It's time! Neighbors invite you to come on out for Candy Cane Lane's opening night

WEST ALLIS — It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and, as tradition has it, Candy Cane Lane is back for opening night in West Allis.

“It’s a great cause, and it’s a lot of fun,” said resident Ken Perkl. “This is the Christmas spirit here every December.”

The annual holiday lights display raises money for the MACC Fund. Since its inception in the 1980s, Candy Cane Lane has raised more than $3.5 million.

For decades, neighbors in the area have invited everyone to enjoy their holiday lights while collecting donations. Visitors can drive through or walk along the northwest corner of 92nd Street and Oklahoma Avenue. All they have to do is follow the trees wrapped in white and red candy cane designs.

It’s an event that neighbors said they take great pride in, and they’re excited to share it with the community again this holiday season.

“Cancer hits a lot of homes and a lot of kids,” said Perkl. “So come on out—it’s a great cause. We have great decorations, we have almost 300 houses that decorate, and it’s free—just a goodwill donation.”

The Community Bank will be on-site collecting donations for the MACC Fund. Candy Cane Lane’s opening night runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

