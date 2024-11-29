'It's the Wisconsin way': Franklin family hosts outdoor Packers watch-party for Thanksgiving

FRANKLIN — No Lambeau? No problem.
A Franklin family got all the fun and frigid temps of a Packers game right in their own backyard Thursday.
"My stepdad and mom are season ticket holders," explained Angela Kern. "They should've been at the game tonight, but instead, they're here, so we said let's have our own tailgate party!"
Their party featured a fire, an outdoor projector, and homemade drip chili.
"We’re just living the dream, having a good time like we’re at the Packers at Lambeau, experiencing the game with everyone," Joe Kern said.
Jesse Jacobs agreed.
"We’re celebrating in Wisconsin fashion: outside in the cold."
Jacobs, a lifelong fan, said the holiday made the family experience even sweeter.
"There's lots of reasons to be thankful, but we’re lucky to have the Packers," Jacobs told TMJ4.
Regardless of the game's outcome, the family says it's hard not to have fun when you're with your favorite people, cheering on your favorite team.
