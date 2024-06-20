It's the first day of Summerfest! Here's what you need to know for opening weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's officially Summerfest season!

Country star Kane Brown is the opening headliner tonight at 10 P.M. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

If you aren't going today, Mötley Crüe is headlining Friday and SZA is playing her first show in Milwaukee at Summerfest this Saturday.

There are 48 different performances at Summerfest tonight, with festival stages headlined by Gin Blossoms, Toosii, HANSON, Brittany Howard, The War and Treaty, Chelsea Cutler, Goo Goo Dolls, David Kushner, Gin Blossoms, Three Dog Night, Jamila Woods, Better Than Ezra, AWOLNATION, O.A.R., Taking Back Sunday, Black Pumas, Dawes, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, and more.

The Miller Lite Oasis lineup tonight features Latin Mafia, Kevin Kaarl, Arath Herce and Loyal Lobos.

If you are going to the fest today, show up early. The first 10,000 people get a free Summerfest hat.

Even dedicated Summerfest fans will find new amenities this year.

The new Aurora Pavillion will host headliners and close every evening with the Sound Waves DJ Series.

Yield is the local immersive art producer FuzzPop Workshop's newest sound and light experience. This interactive exhibit is meant to make viewers feel like they are in a unique cornfield.

For the kids, Lil Gig has a nightly Boogie Down DJ dance party, stage programs and kid-centered activities, all located in the Northwestern Mutual Community Park.

Flavor Bar is the newest spot to grab a drink on the north side of festival grounds.

If you are looking to avoid Summerfest ticket costs, there are multiple ways to get in for free.

The first 15,000 people to download the Summerfest app can claim a free, one-day ticket valid this weekend with entry from 12 to 4 P.M.

For free entry today, bring three shelf-stable food items to any Summerfest gate between 12 and 3 P.M. to get one free ticket. The donations will go to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

On Saturday, June 21, arrive between 12 and 3 P.M. and get free admission to Shorewest Realtors Children’s Fest Day with TMJ4 and 99.1 The Mix. There will be special Children's Fest activities and discounts on some food and beverages.

Bring new socks, deodorant, or oral hygiene items with a minimum $10 value to donate to the Milwaukee Community Schools Partnership on Sunday, June 22. The first 1,500 people who bring donations between 12 and 3 P.M. get one free ticket.

A complete list of Summerfest promotions and discounts is available here.

Additional public transit will be available from nearby Park and Rides to help all attendees get to Summerfest grounds.

Every half hour, shuttles run to festival grounds from the College Avenue, Brown Deer, and Hales Corners Park and Ride lots. Shuttles are cashless, and a ride costs $10 for attendees ages 12 and up.

Every 10-15 minutes, the CONNECT 1 bus system will make pickups between Wauwatosa’s Watertown Plank Road Park and Ride and downtown Milwaukee, with two extra stops at The Couture on Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Click here for more details about festival transportation and parking.

There are hundreds of performers coming to Milwaukee for Summerfest. For the full music lineup and activities list, head to the Summerfest Website.

