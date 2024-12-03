'It's rough out here': Community members disheartened by another Walgreens closure

MILWAUKEE — The Walgreens near Timmerman Airport is the latest store to close its doors permanently.

The company has confirmed that the store located at 5201 N. 91st St. will close due to its multiyear cost-cutting program.

TMJ4 Another Milwaukee Walgreens set to close on December 3, 2024.

Community members said the closures are detrimental to those who need prescriptions, healthcare services, and essential items.

“It’s a good Walgreens," said Raivonta Jones-Morris. "They come to this Walgreens. This the community Walgreens, so yeah.”

TMJ4 Residents say the closure is a big inconvenience for the community.

The recent trend of closures is being seen nationwide. In October, Walgreens announced it would close over 1,200 stores nationwide by 2027 and 500 by the end of 2025.

Here at home, people like Keshone Elam said it gets harder and harder every time a store leaves his community. Right now, people are being encouraged to transfer prescriptions to other pharmacies or nearby locations.

TMJ4 Neighbors say the closure will affect a lot of people.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people because it was convenient for a lot of people who stayed around here to be able to go to this Walgreens if they needed anything," said Keshon Elam, resident. "It’d kind of be a quick way for them to get what they needed.”

An inconvenience, Jones-Morris said is undeniable.

Watch: Community members disappointed by another Walgreens closure.

Customers react to another Walgreens closing in Milwaukee

"All of our neighborhood stores are closing down," said Jones-Morris. "And like the one on Fond du Lac. I did security at the one on Fond du Lac and they closed down. It’s like, it's rough out here. So we got to try and make our community better.”

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said he is working toward that goal. He said he is looking into ways to offer other pharmacy options to District 5 residents.

TMJ4

It's a much-needed resource since Elam and Jones-Morris said their neighbors have no other choice but to go further to find what they need.

“Now it’s going to be a little bit of a hassle because they might have to go all the way over on the other side of town and things like that to get the things that they may need," said Elam.

"Pick n Save on 76th, Walmart in Brown Deer, or different stores that they can go to," said Morris-Jones.

We're told all current Walgreens prescription records can be pulled up at any location. The pharmacy at 5201 N. 91st St will close on December 3rd at 3:00 p.m.

