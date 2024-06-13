'It's really a no-win situation': Protest Zones still not determined for RNC demonstrators

MILWAUKEE — Pere Marquette Park has been designated for protesters to gather and demonstrate during the RNC, but that may change. Demonstrators argue that their rights are being violated because the park is not within sight or sound of the Republican National Convention. Republicans say the park is too close.

"Regardless of whether or not we get a permit, and regardless of whatever they say, we know in Milwaukee that our free speech zone is wherever we want it to be," says Omar Flores, spokesperson for the March On RNC Coalition.

TMJ4 News Omar Flores - Spokesperson for the Coalition to March on the RNC.

Republicans argue that protesters are too close to the convention. They say they fear demonstrators and convention attendees could clash. Republicans have proposed at least one other park, but the city is considering several options.

"No matter what the city decides, one of the two sides is going to be very unhappy," says Mordecai Lee, a political science professor at UWM.

"This is your typical America; one side says they have a right to protest and bring their grievances to the public, and the other side wants safety. I am really not sure how they’re going to split the baby," says Lee.

TMJ4 News Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee Professor of Urban Planning (Political Science Department.)

The fight over the “First Amendment zones” has gone on for months among Republican Party officials, Secret Service, and local officials. But protesters say that they have been left in the dark.

"They're violating our First Amendment rights, dragging their feet for over a year now, and they haven’t given us any answers as to where we can or can’t march. Even if they give us a bad answer, it will still be an answer," says Flores.

Presently, it is still unclear where the city will finally allow protests to take place.

A statement from Alexi Worley, the spokesperson for the US Secret Service, says:

"As of right now, the security plan for the 2024 Republican National Convention, which includes the security perimeter, is still in development. The U.S. Secret Service does not determine demonstration zones for National Special Security Events – those decisions are made by the host city. The U.S. Secret Service is continuing to work closely with our public safety partners, the City of Milwaukee, and the Republican National Committee to ensure the highest level of safety and security during the 2024 Republican National Convention."

We spoke with Mayor Johnson today, and his office had this to say:

“We're working with all of our partners, including local government partners. Pere Marquette is a county park, and so naturally, we're working with Milwaukee County, but I have no news to tell you about that at this moment." says Mayor Johnson.

Omar Flores is tired of the delays.

"We know the way we run things is safe and family-friendly. We know what we're doing, and the response from the city has been totally opposite," says Flores.

"I feel bad for the judge who has to decide this because it's really a no-win situation," says Lee.

A city-sanctioned zone for free speech will likely be announced in the coming days.

