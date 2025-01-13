'It's not right': Grieving family pleads for drivers to stay sober after fatal pedestrian crash

MILWAUKEE — Shawanna Powell's heart is shattered.

Her cousin, Dion Stewart, the man her family described as loving and kind, died after being hit by a car while crossing North 76th Street near Silver Spring on Saturday.

The 45-year-old driver stayed at the scene and was arrested for operating while under the influence, causing great bodily harm, and for a suspended license.

"This is just not right. It's not right," Powell said.

Family Dion Stewart was identified as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car at 76th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee.

Relatives said Dion was at a family barbecue nearby when he left to stop by a liquor store. The family began to worry after they didn’t hear from him. Then Dion’s sister called with news that he had been hit by a car. The family rushed to Froedtert Hospital, where Dion later died.

"Unbelievable. Of all people, Dion didn’t deserve that," said Nikki Harrington, Dion’s cousin.

Dion has a daughter and worked as a mechanic. He was extremely close to his family, who shared stories of him helping them in several ways.

They were not surprised to learn that he was an organ donor.

TMJ4 News Location of pedestrian crash at North 76th Street and Silver Spring Road in Milwaukee

"His story deserves some light shed on it because it's a tragedy," Harrington said.

As charges are pending for the 45-year-old driver involved, those closest to Dion are trying to raise enough money to lay him to rest.

They hope opening up about their loss will convince others to stay sober behind the wheel.

"Call a relative or somebody. They are putting people in danger. Y'all are ruining families," Powell said.

