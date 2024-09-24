'It's kind of confusing': West Allis man reaches out to TMJ4 about absentee ballot instruction misprint

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — About 4,700 people who requested an absentee ballot by mail from the City of West Allis also received an information pamphlet.

On one page, voters are encouraged to return ballots to the City Hall drop box. However, they are told not to use the drop box on the back of the handout.

"It's kind of confusing to say the least,” voter, Jim Linneman said.

Jim Linneman got the pamphlet in the mail with his ballot and was confused. So he gave us a call.

Linneman is one of the thousands of voters who just received his absentee ballot in the mail.

"West Allis has a lot of elderly people. Do we read everything nowadays? No. There's so much of it," Linneman said.

He called the TMJ4 newsroom Monday afternoon looking for answers.

"We watch you a lot, for one thing, because I do believe TMJ4 does a good job and an honest job reporting the news. It’s important to get correct information to make decisions," Linneman explained.

Brady Coulthard also plans to cast an absentee ballot.

Brady Coulthard got the same pamphlet in the mail. He said it has some useful information but does notice the confusion about the drop box.

TMJ4 asked Coulthard if the pamphlet was confusing. He said, "I didn't at first, but then reading it, there is some information about drop boxes that was a little confusing—saying whether or not you can take it to a drop box. And I think that can be confusing to some voters."

Despite the confusion, Coulthard appreciates the city's effort to inform voters.

"I think there is some really helpful information here that hasn't been available to absentee voters in the past. So, good effort to have this information for voters," Coulthard explained.

TMJ4 reached out to the West Allis city clerk. Rebecca Grill said off-camera that there was a misprint.

The City of West Allis posted a message on Facebook clarifying that absentee voters can use the City Hall drop box until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

