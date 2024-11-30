'It's just so special': Families drive through Candy Cane Lane on opening night

WEST ALLIS — It's the most wonderful time of the year in West Allis. Neighbors turned on their lights once again for the annual Candy Cane Lane tradition.

"Merry Christmas,” 4-year-old, Weston Vogt said.

Candy Cane Lane marks the unofficial start to the Christmas season for the Vogt family.

"We love Candy Cane Lane. We come here as much as we can every year,” Weston’s mom, Andrea Vogt said.

The Vogt’s were in town from Madison visiting family. It worked out perfectly that it was opening night for the neighborhood light display.

“Thinking back to his childhood living here in Milwaukee. It's just so special,” Andrea explained.

It's not just the memories made that make Candy Cane Lane so special. For decades, the neighborhood has raised millions of dollars for the MACC (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) Fund.

"39 years of this neighborhood, the neighbors helping us out. It's absolutely incredible,” MACC Fund President and CEO, Becky Pinter said.

The goal of the MACC Fund is to find a cure for childhood cancer and related blood disorders.

"Everything helps. We want those kids to be out of their hospital rooms and their beds and able to come out here and enjoy the lights,” Becky said.

Volunteers had a line of cars giving donations before the night even started.

“It's a great cause. It truly is. That everyone rallies around to support,” Wauwatosa resident, Taylor Lawrence said.

The Lawrence family is happy to give back to a good cause and show their son Wyatt what Christmas is all about.

“It's great. I wish he could remember it. But we'll be back every year now,” Taylor said.

Candy Cane Lane is located at 96th Street to 92nd Street and Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue. Just follow the trees wrapped in white and red candy cane designs.

The hours can be found here.

