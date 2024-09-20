'It’s just marvelous'; Brewers fans excited to buy playoff tickets Friday morning

MILWAUKEE — The Brew Crew is getting excited about October baseball and kicking off the postseason with a “Drive-Thru Postseason Prep Rally” on Friday morning.

The fun-filled event is from 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM.

Tickets for the postseason go on sale Friday morning at 10:00 a.m.

However, fans can get early access to buy their seats during the drive-thru event. There will be a QR code to scan.

There is going to be a DJ Stretch playing music to hype people up, free brats, and the first 5,000 fans will receive a free Brewers car flag.

The Brewers sent the following information about the event:

Fans will also see some familiar faces through the drive-thru line. Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount, Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver, Milwaukee Bucks and NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball alum Brian Butch, Wisconsin football alum Tarek Saleh and Wisconsin women’s hockey Casey O’Brien will be joined by Roscoe, the Admirals mascot, and the Brewers mascots as the group hypes up fans in line to receive their items and visits with the fans passing through the car lines.

Many fans TMJ4 talked to are excited to purchase postseason tickets.

"Because it’s the Brew Crew. C’mon now. October? That’s what we live for. It will be my first time going to an October game,” Douglas Love said.

Megan Lee Mark Kaelin is buying tickets Friday after work.

His excitement was matched by another fan.

"Just getting in the playoffs. It’s just marvelous. It’s great. And the Brewers, it’s their year. This is the year,” Mark Kaelin explained.

