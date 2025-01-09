'It’s inspired literally thousands': Habitat for Humanity reflects on Jimmy Carter's legacy

MILWAUKEE — On this national day of mourning, community members in Milwaukee are paying their respects to Jimmy Carter. The former president spent several decades impacting this city.

TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with the CEO of Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity, who believes the Carter legacy will live on for generations.

“It’s inspired literally thousands of individuals in Milwaukee, Southeastern Wisconsin, and obviously millions of people throughout the country to serve their neighbor,” said Brian Sonderman.

When considering that legacy, you’ll find many stories of Carter’s willingness to serve others that can be traced right back to Milwaukee communities.

Once you see the history, you’ll quickly find that the list goes on and on with several ways Carter was able to serve others. Even today, many families are still benefiting from the homes in Milwaukee’s Walnut Hill neighborhood. When Jimmy Carter and his wife came to the city in 1989, they began a project that transformed Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity along with the lives of homeowners near 23rd and Walnut Street.

While the Carters were here, boots on the ground, they built several new homes and rehabbed eight others all in just six days.

Sonderman said it’s important for him to share the “why” behind Carter’s involvement with the organization as he reflects on his life and legacy.

Rosalynn Carter pictured in Milwaukee.



“He was inspired by the faith foundation that we have. For him, he said on multiple occasions that his faith demanded that he put his words into action, his faith into action and Habitat was the vehicle by which he could do that."

Carter’s dedication to service for others is a portion of the legacy Sonderman said he feels deeply about and hopes to share.

“A long-time volunteer gave me a painting of President Carter and it hangs in my office today. I see that every day when I’m in meetings and when I’m on the phone, thinking about his servant leadership, and it is something that I wanna pass on to my children, to our staff here, and to volunteers for generations to come because his legacy doesn’t end with his passing. In many ways, it will continue for generations to come.”

Jimmy Carter is shown working on homes in Milwaukee.

Sonderman will always remember all that was accomplished in the 40-year partnership between Milwaukee Habitat and former President Carter.

“It inspired people to think about their retirement differently. When the president lost his reelection bid in 1980, he had a big decision to make, which was ‘what am I gonna do with the rest of my life’ and he was in his mid-50s. He could’ve sulked, he could’ve maybe written books and made money but he chose to serve not just Habitat but his peacemaking effort as well with the Carter Center. So I think that inspired people and continues to inspire people today to leave a legacy of service to their neighbor.”

Sonderman shared he hopes to continue cultivating a space that shares Carter’s heart to serve others.

You can watch live coverage of Former President Jimmy Carter's state funeral here. It begins at 10 a.m. at the Washington National Cathedral.

