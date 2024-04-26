'It's important we use our voice': Dontre Day marks 10 years since his killing

MILWAUKEE — Dontre Hamilton was killed in Red Arrow Park 10 years ago.

As an editor for TMJ4 at the time, I vividly remember the breaking news: a Black man shot 14 times in Red Arrow Park.

That same year, in 2014, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner were also killed by police. I had the opportunity to speak with two mothers who continue the fight for justice for their sons.

TMJ4 News Maria Hamilton and sons started the morning off with a healing workshop, including mothers from all over the country who have lost their children to violence.

This weekend is about bringing us together to sign a pledge to stay in contact because all of their lives matter," Maria Hamilton, Dontre's mother, said.

On April 30, 2014, after her son Dontre was shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer, Hamilton became an activist.

"It's important that we use our voice," she said. "And I have to be Dontre's voice for all of the lost lives."

Through her organization Mothers for Justice, she has brought about change in policing within the city.

"We've been dedicated to the change that we want for the city, and we've been holding ourselves accountable," she explained.

Friday morning, 'Mothers for Justice' met for a private healing session, kicking off Dontre Day.

The Hamilton family continues to push for police reform in Milwaukee and across the country. Seeing her work selflessly within the community firsthand, I asked her how she keeps going after a decade.

She replies, "Ten years ago, I didn't even know me. Now I know who I am, what I'm here for, and who I am here for."

Giving credit to God and the community, Ms. Hamilton knows the work must continue.

"We ain't going nowhere. We're building the city," Hamilton says. "Dontre was stolen from me, and I don't want another family to have the experience my family has had."

Tamir Rice, killed at the age of 12, would be 22 today. His mother is here to support the Hamiltons as she herself continues to seek justice.

Samaria Rice, Tamir's mother, says, "I still have no indictment for my son. These officers are still walking around. It makes me disgusted that law enforcement can take lives and nothing happens to them."

Dontre's older brothers miss him dearly and hope Dontre Day will resonate with all of us.

Nate Hamilton says, "I miss his tenacity, his wit, and the way he would make you smile. It's sad he was taken away from us, and we continue to show people who he was on a daily basis."

For more information on Dontre Day Clickhere.

