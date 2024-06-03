"It’s heartbreaking': Community organizer planning youth life-saving event responds to gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Three children have been injured or killed in a shooting across Milwaukee since Friday morning.

Milwaukee Police data showed that so far in 2024, at least 30 children under the age of 18 were victims of a shooting, as well as, five "accidental incidents."

Dee-Dee Davis is a community organizer, committed to making a difference.

TMJ4 News Dee-Dee Davis, a community organizer reacting and helping put together youth life-saving summit.



Davis told TMJ4 News that she was close to three young people, including two former students, who were fatally shot in Milwaukee in recent years.

The emotions were still raw as Davis talked about those losses through tears.

"I don't know who was with any one of them at the time that it happened, but had they had the skills would they still be here with me today," Davis wondered.

Davis is a mother and community organizer in the Milwaukee area.

Like many of us, she has been taking in the recent news about children being hurt or killed by gunfire across the city.

A 3-year-old was injured Sunday after MPD said they got ahold of a firearm.

16-year-old Shyir McCoy was killed after a shooting near 38th and Meinecke that same day.

10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortiz was killed last Friday while she slept in her bed, according to the family.

TMJ4 News Isdennyeliz Ortiz, 10 years old, was killed by accidental gunfire while sleeping in bed on May 31st.

Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso were killed earlier this month. Both were 15-years-old.

TMJ4 News 15-year-olds Monroe Weso and Alejandro Sanchez were both killed Saturday night. A 13-year-old has already appeared in court in connection to the crime and MPD is seeking a 15-year-old in connection.

"It's heartbreaking. I have a 12-year-old son and I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose him," Davis replied.

Davis is behind a collaborative effort to hold the Youth Life-Saving Summit at the Missing Peace Community Collective at Brown and 32nd Street.

It is a free event that focuses on teaching young people about gun safety, and how to administer first aid after a shooting.

Weather and transportation issues forced them to postpone last weekend, but Davis is looking to reschedule soon. It will be open to people between 13 and 19 years old.

Davis said recent training with local firefighters through her community work, motivated her to share those skills with young people.

"I don't want the feeling that I feel..is there more I could've done back then...It's nothing I want a youth to feel," Davis explained.

TMJ4 will share an update once a new date is set.

